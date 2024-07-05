Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 601.46 points or 0.81% at 74586.75 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 7.34%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 3.06%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 2.28%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.87%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.74%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.56%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 1.5%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.32%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.19%).

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.81%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.59%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.37%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 195.75 or 0.36% at 53970.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.59 points or 0.17% at 16130.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.15 points or 0.34% at 24220.

The BSE Sensex index was down 411.38 points or 0.51% at 79638.29.

On BSE,1802 shares were trading in green, 1327 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News