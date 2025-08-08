Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 45.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 45.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 75.14 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 45.04% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 75.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.1488.35 -15 OPM %4.019.89 -PBDT5.379.24 -42 PBT5.089.00 -44 NP3.275.95 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

