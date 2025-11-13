Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 1118.59 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 43.08% to Rs 107.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 188.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 1118.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1143.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1118.591143.20 -2 OPM %6.5917.26 -PBDT180.81289.05 -37 PBT149.91263.43 -43 NP107.53188.92 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content