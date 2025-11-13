Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cochin Shipyard Q2 PAT tumbles 43% YoY to Rs 108 cr

Cochin Shipyard Q2 PAT tumbles 43% YoY to Rs 108 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Cochin Shipyard reported a 43.08% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.53 crore on a 2.15% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,118.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax for the September quarter was at Rs 149.91 crore, down 43.09% from Rs 263.43 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 11.72% YoY to Rs 1,095.97 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 554.76 crore (down 7.99% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 114.27 crore (up 9.63% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from shipbuilding stood at Rs 758.98 crore (down 11.75% YoY), while revenue from ship repair stood at Rs 359.60 crore (up 27% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 18.66% to Rs 295.36 crore on 14.53% rise in revenue to Rs 2187.18 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 202526 and has fixed Tuesday, 18 November 2025, as the record date for the said interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before 11 December 2025.

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

The counter rose 2.14% to Rs 1,792.05 on the BSE

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

