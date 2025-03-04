Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, India Cements Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 30.77 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd spiked 13.18% to Rs 1054.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49054 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd soared 12.36% to Rs 864.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24955 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd added 9.65% to Rs 281.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34828 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd exploded 9.05% to Rs 1702.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6215 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

