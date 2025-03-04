Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Auto breaks below 100-WMA after 2 yrs, down 41% from peak; what next?

Bajaj Auto breaks below 100-WMA after 2 yrs, down 41% from peak; what next?

Technical chart shows that in past the 100-Week Moving Average acted as strong support zone; sustained trade below the same can trigger a further 14% slide on Bajaj Auto stock; key levels to track.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto stock is seen trading with a negative bias for the fifth month in the last six. The stock has thus far shed 15 per cent so far in the year 2025; and cracked as much as 41.4 per cent from its summit of Rs 12,774 hit in September 2024.  Recently, the stock has been on a 7-day losing streak, falling up to 13.4 per cent in this period; and more importantly dipping below its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) for the first time since the week ended January 20, 2023 - i.e. more than 2 years ago.  In the past, Bajaj Auto had consolidated and formed a strong base around its 100-WMA for almost a 2-year period, before it broke out and witnessed a massive 263 per cent rally from levels of Rs 3,515 to the record high.  Given this background, the 100-WMA support, which now stands at Rs 7,631, is expected to be a key pivot point for the stock. If the stock does consolidate around the same, it can attempt a pullback. On the flip side, sustained trade below the same shall drag the stock to lower levels.  ALSO READ: RIL can tank 20% from here to 46-mth low, trades below this key trend line  Here are the key support and resistance levels to track on Bajaj Auto stock.  Bajaj Auto  Current Price: Rs 7,477  Downside Risk: 14.4%  Support: Rs 7,400; Rs 7,300; Rs 7,100; Rs 6,800  Resistance: Rs 7,700; Rs 8,240  The daily chart of Bajaj Auto shows that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below Rs 7,700. On the downside, the stock can extend the fall towards Rs 6,400 levels, with interim support anticipated around Rs 7,400, Rs 7,300, Rs 7,100 and Rs 6,800 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The overall bias for the stock is expected to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below Rs 8,240. In other words, given the recent fall, a pullback towards Rs 8,200-odd levels cannot be ruled out. 

