Coforge introduces new accelerators on its Quasar AI platform

Coforge introduces new accelerators on its Quasar AI platform

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Coforge announced the expansion of the Coforge Quasar AI platform with a new suite of AI driven accelerators designed to boost enterprise productivity, drive responsible innovation, and scale AI adoption across industries.

Over the last two years, since its launch Coforge Quasar AI platform has witnessed 300+ paid AI deployments, delivered 200+ industry-specific solutions, and established 20+ strategic partnerships, enabling rapid business outcomes for enterprises worldwide. Building on this success that already provides thousands of users secure, governed access to AI models and deployable agents, Coforge has launched new accelerators to deepening workflow integration, strengthening responsible AI governance, and unlocking greater scale and adaptability.

 

The new accelerators available on the Coforge Quasar AI platform include:

AgentSphere: An advanced marketplace that lets organizations discover, deploy, and orchestrate AI agents for diverse business needs. Designed for rapid workflow automation, and integrates intelligent agents into core processes, boosting efficiency, adaptability, and scalability across functions and industries. Trust AI: Governance protocols, privacy frameworks, and compliance controls to ensure ethical, transparent, and scalable AI adoption. LLM Router: An intelligent orchestration engine that dynamically selects the most effective large language model for each task, ensuring efficiency, cost optimization, and compliance. Model Garden: A centralized environment giving developers and client teams access to a diverse portfolio of generative AI models, supporting experimentation, prototyping, and faster integration. RAG as a Service: Managed Retrieval-Augmented Generation that grounds AI responses in proprietary enterprise knowledge bases, ensuring context-rich, accurate, and citation-driven outputs.

The accelerators complement Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace that are enterprise-grade, secure GenAI playground and all-in-one destination for AI capabilities respectively.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

