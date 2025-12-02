Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Creative Eye Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.
Viji Finance Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 2.46 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64843 shares in the past one month.
Creative Eye Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 7.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6543 shares in the past one month.
California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup lost 8.22% to Rs 4.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6700 shares in the past one month.
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd slipped 8.04% to Rs 1.83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10310 shares in the past one month.
N K Industries Ltd fell 7.77% to Rs 65.89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 158 shares in the past one month.
