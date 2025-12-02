Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Creative Eye Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Creative Eye Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Viji Finance Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 2.46 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64843 shares in the past one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Creative Eye Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 7.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6543 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup lost 8.22% to Rs 4.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6700 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 2, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty below 26,050; SMIDs down; all sectors in red

HIV AIDS

Can HIV be cured? New research shows long-term remission may be closer

Highway, Road

NHAI partners with Reliance Jio to launch mobile safety alerts on highways

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gujarat 'sinking' amid rising drugs, illegal liquor menace: Rahul Gandhi

BenQ TK705STi

BenQ launches TK705i, TK705STi 4K home projectors with Google TV in India

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd slipped 8.04% to Rs 1.83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10310 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd fell 7.77% to Rs 65.89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 158 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon