Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over electoral roll revision

Outside Parliament, senior Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi staged a demonstration seeking a rollback of the SIR exercise. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the protests, arguing that the Opposition was needlessly disrupting proceedings despite the governments readiness to debate any issue. He said Parliament has a full agenda and urged MPs to allow the smooth conduct of business.
The winter session, which began on 1 December and includes 15 sittings over 19 days, has 13 bills lined up for consideration, among them the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.
