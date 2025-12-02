Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over electoral roll revision

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

The second day of the winter session turned turbulent on Tuesday (2 December 2025) as Parliament was adjourned at 2:05 PM following sustained protests by the Opposition demanding an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Lok Sabha saw three adjournments through the day, with the first coming just minutes after the House assembled at 11 AM. Even during the brief periods when the House reconvened, disruptions continued, though ministers managed to table reports and take up a part of Question Hour.

Outside Parliament, senior Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi staged a demonstration seeking a rollback of the SIR exercise. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the protests, arguing that the Opposition was needlessly disrupting proceedings despite the governments readiness to debate any issue. He said Parliament has a full agenda and urged MPs to allow the smooth conduct of business.

 

The winter session, which began on 1 December and includes 15 sittings over 19 days, has 13 bills lined up for consideration, among them the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

