Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5587.5, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.17% in last one year as compared to a 25.36% rally in NIFTY and a 27.98% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
Coforge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5587.5, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24300.3. The Sensex is at 79767.41, down 0.2%.Coforge Ltd has gained around 7.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37280.75, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5600.65, down 1.52% on the day. Coforge Ltd jumped 20.17% in last one year as compared to a 25.36% rally in NIFTY and a 27.98% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 38.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

