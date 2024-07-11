Business Standard
DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 246.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 116.03% to Rs 15.36 crore
Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 246.85% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 116.03% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.367.11 116 OPM %34.1126.02 -PBDT5.251.84 185 PBT4.321.42 204 NP3.851.11 247
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

