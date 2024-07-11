DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 246.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 116.03% to Rs 15.36 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 246.85% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 116.03% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.367.1134.1126.025.251.844.321.423.851.11