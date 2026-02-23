Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1291.7, down 3.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.34% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% rally in NIFTY and a 20.08% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1291.7, down 3.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25644.85. The Sensex is at 83125.93, up 0.38%.Coforge Ltd has eased around 22.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 18.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32004.05, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1291.2, down 3.75% on the day. Coforge Ltd tumbled 15.34% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% rally in NIFTY and a 20.08% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 61.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News