J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises for third consecutive session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2032.7, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.4% in last one year as compared to a 13.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.35% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2032.7, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25662.7. The Sensex is at 83141.63, up 0.39%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 8.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22452.4, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

