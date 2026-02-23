Monday, February 23, 2026 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS signs multi-year partnership with ServiceNow

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services and ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, has signed a multi-year partnership to help enterprises speed up AI adoption across their businesses and functions.

Enterprises are increasingly looking for experts who can reimagine how work is transformed with AI, especially in back-office functions like human resources, finance, supply chain, procurement, and employee services. As part of this partnership, TCS will develop solutions on the ServiceNow platform that will use trusted AI and a unified governance model to make enterprise workflows more efficient, proactive, and insight-driven. These solutions will be offered through TCS' AI-led, autonomous global business solutions portfolio.

 

The new offerings will break down silos between corporate functions and business units, transform the flow of work using agentic AI, and enable clients to get a holistic, insights-driven view of their organizations. For example, HR operations could shift from fragmented services to a unified, experience-led hire-to-retire lifecycle that increases employee productivity, engagement, and retention. In addition, customer order processing could change from a slow, multi-step order cycle to a high-velocity revenue engine that improves cash flow and revenue predictability, unlocking capital for growth.

Currently, TCS is the largest user of ServiceNow's IT Asset Management, deploying the offering across thousands of devices used by TCS' workforce over a period of three months. This highlights a strong foundation that not only validates the partnership but also affirms the credibility of the solutions that both organizations aim to deliver for their clients. The two companies will also invest in co-innovation labs, solution showcases, and integrated go-to-market programs for clients.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

