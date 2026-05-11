Coforge Ltd gains for fifth session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1381.5, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% drop in NIFTY and a 22.91% drop in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1381.5, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23950.35. The Sensex is at 76442.4, down 1.15%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 12.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29394.2, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1383.1, up 0.86% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 16.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% drop in NIFTY and a 22.91% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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