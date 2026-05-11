Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Northern Arc Capital Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 May 2026.

Northern Arc Capital Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 May 2026.

Rain Industries Ltd soared 15.49% to Rs 165.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Northern Arc Capital Ltd spiked 9.14% to Rs 313.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19542 shares in the past one month.

Grindwell Norton Ltd surged 9.13% to Rs 1841.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7554 shares in the past one month.

Affle 3i Ltd spurt 8.30% to Rs 1631.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32447 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd advanced 7.56% to Rs 12.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 690.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 332.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News