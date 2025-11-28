Friday, November 28, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1912.2, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.7% jump in NIFTY and a 13.18% jump in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1912.2, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26230. The Sensex is at 85782.15, up 0.07%. Coforge Ltd has added around 6.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37446.3, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1918.7, down 0.14% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.7% jump in NIFTY and a 13.18% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 91.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

