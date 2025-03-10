Monday, March 10, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge partners with ServiceNow to launch GenAI CoE in Greater Noida

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Coforge has elevated its collaboration with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation. As part of this engagement, Coforge will combine its market leading AI framework Quasar with ServiceNow AI Agents to launch a GenAI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Greater Noida, India that will empower organizations to harness advanced AI-driven insights, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

As part of the Gen AI CoE, customers can pilot, navigate, and scale innovative solutions to address industry-specific challenges by leveraging the full potential of AI with ServiceNow. Coforge has over 12 domain centric, industry first solutions on ServiceNow platform across Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Travel. The CoE will be a great foundation for Coforge to accelerate clients' journey with ServiceNow platform, especially in the areas of payment, fraud detection, dispute management and digital operations resiliency.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

