Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Q4 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 306 cr; declares dividend of Rs 19 /sh

Coforge Q4 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 306 cr; declares dividend of Rs 19 /sh

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Coforge reported a 20.81% jump in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 305.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 253.2 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 4.66% QoQ to Rs 3,409.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Year on year basis, the companys revenue and PAT climbed 47.08% and 32.77%, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 393.3 crore, up by 36% YoY and 15.61% QoQ.

In dollar terms, revenue was $404 million, up 3.3% QoQ and 43.6% YoY in USD terms. In constant currency terms, the revenue rose by 3.4% QoQ and 43.8% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms.

 

While EBITDA improved by 13.7% to Rs 574.8 crore, EBITDA margin improved by 134 basis points to 16.9% in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The companys order intake for Q4 FY25 was $2.1 billion. Total contract value stood at $1.56 billion during the quarter.

The companys headcount stood at 33,497, with net addition of 403 on a sequential basis. Headcount has increased 35.5% since the beginning of the year.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.5% to Rs 963.5 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 848.9 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 33.76% YoY to Rs 12,050.7 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for FY25. The company has fixed the record date as Monday, 12 May 2025. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the declaration of dividend.

Further, the companys board has also fixed Wednesday, June 04, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company, such that existing 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid up, ranking pari passu in all respects.

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director, Coforge, said, FY25 was an exceptional year where the firm grew 32.0% in CC terms driven by 14 large deals and broad-based growth in all of our verticals and geo-based businesses. Our ability to deliver this very strong performance in an uncertain macro environment demonstrates the strength of our client relationships, the commitment and competence of our team members, and an execution discipline which is uniquely ours. The $1.56 Bn TCV deal signed in Q4, a 47.7% YoY increase in the order executable book for next twelve months, and a growing large deals pipeline positions us well for strong growth in FY26.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. It leads with its product engineering approach and leverages AI, cloud, data, integration and automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises.

The counter added 1.51% to end at Rs 7,499.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

