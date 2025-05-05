Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge fixes record date for stock split

Coforge fixes record date for stock split

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Record date is 04 June 2025

Coforge has fixed 04 June 2025 as record date for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Sub-Division/Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that existing 1 (One) Equity Share having a face value of INR 10 (Ten) each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of INR 5 (Five) each, fully paid up, ranking pari passu in all respects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR surges amid positive cues from equities; Sharp decline in oil prices and weak dollar supports

INR surges amid positive cues from equities; Sharp decline in oil prices and weak dollar supports

Board of Capri Global Capital approves increase in borrowing limits

Board of Capri Global Capital approves increase in borrowing limits

CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon