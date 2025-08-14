Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 35.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 549.31 croreNet profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 35.15% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 549.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 488.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales549.31488.08 13 OPM %20.3925.63 -PBDT116.00134.31 -14 PBT70.86103.03 -31 NP48.8875.37 -35
