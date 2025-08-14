AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 28.56 croreNet profit of AKG Exim declined 66.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.5640.38 -29 OPM %0.141.49 -PBDT0.140.34 -59 PBT0.110.30 -63 NP0.080.24 -67
