Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 255.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.33% to Rs 299.43 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 567.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.73% to Rs 1288.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1443.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 255.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.33% to Rs 299.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.