Record date is 23 May 2024

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has fixed 23 May 2024 as record date for second interim dividend of Rs 26 per share for FY 2024 and one-time special interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for an excellent performance of the Company during the FY 2024. The dividend will be paid on and from 07 June 2024.