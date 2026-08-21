BSE SME Technocrats Plasma Systems gets a red-hot reception after listing

Technocrats Plasma Systems traded at Rs 241.50 on the BSE, a 82.95% premium to the issue price of Rs 132.

The scrip was listed at Rs 230, a 74.24% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 241.50 and a low of Rs 218.50. About 26.79 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Technocrats Plasma Systems' IPO was subscribed 189.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2026 and it closed on 18 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 125 to Rs 132 per share.

The IPO comprised 46,20,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the purchase and installation of plant and machinery for manufacturing plasma cutting machines, welding equipment and customised automation systems at its existing premises. The proceeds will also be used to fund long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Technocrats Plasma Systems on Friday, 13 August 2026, raised Rs 17.34 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.14 lakh shares at Rs 132 each to 9 anchor investors.

Technocrats Plasma Systems is an engineering-led manufacturer of plasma cutting machines, welding equipment and customised automation systems for metal fabrication and related industries. Its products serve sectors such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding, heavy engineering and general manufacturing. The company also provides engineering, installation, commissioning, after-sales support, spares and consumables. As of 30 June 2026, it had 40 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 131.31 crore and net profit of Rs 14.93 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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