Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter
JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25693 shares
Welspun Corp Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, NCC Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 August 2026.
JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25693 shares. The stock gained 7.48% to Rs.670.00. Volumes stood at 14937 shares in the last session.
Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33021 shares. The stock increased 13.74% to Rs.2,279.50. Volumes stood at 96897 shares in the last session.
IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52836 shares. The stock rose 7.18% to Rs.682.80. Volumes stood at 47837 shares in the last session.
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NCC Ltd witnessed volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.14% to Rs.147.30. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd recorded volume of 32497 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6087 shares. The stock gained 5.61% to Rs.645.20. Volumes stood at 4334 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:05 AM IST