Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2183, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.03% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 4.01% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2183, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 2.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55815.6, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.45 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2185.8, down 0.2% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd tumbled 25.03% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 4.01% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 44.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

