Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2784, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.62% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.96% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2784, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has risen around 8.03% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53889.15, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2798.55, up 2.36% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 82.62% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.96% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 57.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG shares declines for 2nd day

FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks edge higher

Dabur India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.22%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Motors-DVR soars 1.02%, Gains for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda up for third straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon