Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 172.1, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.06% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% jump in NIFTY and a 73.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 172.1, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has slipped around 1.8% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39489.7, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 172.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 302.04 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 173.4, up 1.76% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 122.06% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% jump in NIFTY and a 73.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 5.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

