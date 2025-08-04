Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for fifth straight session

Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2258.9, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.93% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% jump in NIFTY and a 8.79% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2258.9, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24692.4. The Sensex is at 80964.32, up 0.45%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has slipped around 8.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56197.05, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2265.3, up 0.06% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 32.93% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% jump in NIFTY and a 8.79% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 44.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

