Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says 98.31% of Rs 2000 banknotes still in circulation

RBI says 98.31% of Rs 2000 banknotes still in circulation

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated in a latest update that high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,017 crore are still in circulation even after more than two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing them. the RBI said the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023 has declined to Rs 6,017 crore at the close of business on July 31, 2025. Thus, 98.31% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned, the central bank noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UPI transactions hit record high of 19.47 billion in Jul-25, total value surges 21% on year

UPI transactions hit record high of 19.47 billion in Jul-25, total value surges 21% on year

Pound net speculative longs fall to near 6-month low

Pound net speculative longs fall to near 6-month low

Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU Bank shares jump

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU Bank shares jump

Tata Investment Corp jumps on stock split plan, Q1 results

Tata Investment Corp jumps on stock split plan, Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon