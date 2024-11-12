Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit rises 59.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.24% to Rs 8.24 croreNet profit of Comfort Commotrade rose 59.33% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.24% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.2412.16 -32 OPM %117.8442.52 -PBDT9.644.87 98 PBT9.634.87 98 NP7.174.50 59
