Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 308.77% to Rs 197.64 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 20.50% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 308.77% to Rs 197.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales197.6448.35 309 OPM %14.5934.73 -PBDT26.1613.41 95 PBT15.743.33 373 NP8.236.83 20
