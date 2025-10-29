DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 151.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 3255.11 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 151.18% to Rs 158.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 3255.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2940.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3255.112940.95 11 OPM %9.506.16 -PBDT364.86196.64 86 PBT245.8695.77 157 NP158.0462.92 151
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content