DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 151.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 3255.11 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 151.18% to Rs 158.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 3255.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2940.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3255.112940.95 11 OPM %9.506.16 -PBDT364.86196.64 86 PBT245.8695.77 157 NP158.0462.92 151

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

