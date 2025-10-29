Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 5.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 1521.02 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 5.89% to Rs 150.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 1521.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1486.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1521.021486.04 2 OPM %16.6016.46 -PBDT261.99248.93 5 PBT201.80193.20 4 NP150.87142.48 6
