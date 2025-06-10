Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd and Westlife Foodworld Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2025.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd and Westlife Foodworld Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2025.

Indian Bank crashed 3.76% to Rs 627.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd lost 3.58% to Rs 280.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28266 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 3.43% to Rs 222.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd slipped 3.37% to Rs 2328.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27979 shares in the past one month.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd pared 3.28% to Rs 714. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10646 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

