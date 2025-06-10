Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Reliance Power surged 10.53% to Rs 71.35, extending rally for third consecutive trading session.

Shares of Reliance Power surged 17.12% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 60.92 on 5 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 72.26 today. The counter has soared 182.57% from its 52-week low of Rs 25.25 hit on 10 June 2024.

On the BSE, 6.70 crore shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 3.17 core shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 84.61% as against the Sensex's 3.63% rise.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 82.95% as against a 11.5% rise in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 185.4% as against Sensex's 7.36% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 81.386. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 46.13, 41.86, and 40.96, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Reliance Power is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3960 megawatts Sasan Power (world's largest integrated coal based power plant).

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a turnaround from a net loss of Rs 397.56 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 0.93%, reaching Rs 1,978.01 crore compared to Rs 1,996.65 crore in the previous year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Market trade sideways; realty shares slide; VIX slumps 4.54%

