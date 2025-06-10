Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid approves project for implementation of N-UNMS with investment of Rs 131 cr

Power Grid approves project for implementation of N-UNMS with investment of Rs 131 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India has approved the proposal for implementation of Establishment of State-of-the-Art National Unified Network Management System (N-UNMS) in main & backup configuration integrating all the regional UNMSs at an estimated cost of Rs 131.68 crore, scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of allocation of project i.e. by 23 February 2027.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Dabhasa API facility

Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Dabhasa API facility

Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon