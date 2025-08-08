Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 187.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 90.51 croreNet profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 187.56% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 90.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.5176.89 18 OPM %12.168.93 -PBDT9.295.39 72 PBT6.572.40 174 NP5.551.93 188
