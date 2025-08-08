Friday, August 08, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 187.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 187.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 90.51 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 187.56% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 90.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.5176.89 18 OPM %12.168.93 -PBDT9.295.39 72 PBT6.572.40 174 NP5.551.93 188

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.21% in the June 2025 quarter

HB Portfolio consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the June 2025 quarter

HB Portfolio consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the June 2025 quarter

S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon