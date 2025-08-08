Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 1357.17 croreNet profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 66.21% to Rs 70.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 208.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 1357.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1718.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1357.171718.31 -21 OPM %9.3618.38 -PBDT125.30309.52 -60 PBT94.68287.29 -67 NP70.55208.82 -66
