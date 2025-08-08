HB Portfolio consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.00% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of HB Portfolio declined 37.18% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.708.75 -12 OPM %46.8854.97 -PBDT3.644.89 -26 PBT3.434.72 -27 NP2.183.47 -37
