S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 102.62 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 102.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales102.62110.66 -7 OPM %-8.877.58 -PBDT-7.708.55 PL PBT-18.22-1.63 -1018 NP-13.29-2.06 -545

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

