Redtape consolidated net profit rises 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 505.24 croreNet profit of Redtape rose 1.25% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 505.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 170.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 2020.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1848.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales505.24506.86 0 2020.181848.59 9 OPM %16.0914.75 -16.6017.34 - PBDT79.0669.70 13 316.40295.48 7 PBT57.6954.28 6 233.12236.24 -1 NP41.4740.96 1 170.24176.24 -3
