Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Jolly Plastic Industries rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.06 -50 0.170.18 -6 OPM %-133.33-16.67 --241.18-100.00 - PBDT0.230.05 360 0.030.01 200 PBT0.230.05 360 0.030.01 200 NP0.220.05 340 0.020.01 100
