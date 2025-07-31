Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.46% to Rs 1.39 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services rose 3.15% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.46% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.391.84 -24 OPM %215.83284.24 -PBDT5.134.70 9 PBT5.094.66 9 NP2.952.86 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content