Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.75% to Rs 135.59 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies rose 173.87% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 135.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales135.5980.35 69 OPM %12.2311.03 -PBDT16.258.74 86 PBT11.454.10 179 NP10.903.98 174
