Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 356.17 croreNet profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 10.16% to Rs 114.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 356.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.96% to Rs 470.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 353.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 1422.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1136.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales356.17310.46 15 1422.481136.52 25 OPM %44.7546.17 -45.8544.42 - PBDT170.77152.67 12 696.38537.32 30 PBT147.92134.57 10 618.66466.85 33 NP114.02103.50 10 470.19353.64 33
