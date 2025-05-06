Jash Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.32% to Rs 300.38 croreNet profit of Jash Engineering declined 7.24% to Rs 36.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 300.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.35% to Rs 87.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.57% to Rs 735.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 515.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales300.38217.17 38 735.19515.67 43 OPM %19.5724.44 -17.3219.14 - PBDT57.8651.63 12 124.6693.99 33 PBT50.9148.84 4 107.6483.23 29 NP36.1338.95 -7 87.7066.77 31
