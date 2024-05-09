Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fervent Synergies reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1568.54% to Rs 14.85 crore
Net loss of Fervent Synergies reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1568.54% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 425.05% to Rs 24.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.850.89 1569 24.314.63 425 OPM %-91.2516.85 --52.4910.37 - PBDT-13.590.15 PL -12.800.48 PL PBT-13.600.14 PL -12.840.44 PL NP-13.410 0 -12.840.23 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon