Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 8701.46 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 1.83% to Rs 1256.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 8701.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8750.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8701.468750.8519.4421.311849.701954.681624.091734.511256.721234.14